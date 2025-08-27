Assam: Teacher arrested in Dhubri for alleged links to Jihadi outfits

Shah Alam Sarkar, a teacher at Lakhimari Middle School, has been arrested by Dhubri police on suspicion of having links with jihadi organizations. The accused is alleged to have connections with Jamaat-e-Islami, a political and religious group based in Bangladesh.



Sarkar, a resident of Lakhimari village located near the India-Bangladesh border, is currently under interrogation. Authorities are probing the extent of his alleged activities and connections.



Lakhimari Middle School, previously known as Lakhimari Pre ME Madrasa, was converted into a general school under SEBA through an education department notification on December 13, 2023. Police are examining whether the school’s past or present status played any role in facilitating these alleged links.



In a related development, another teacher from the same school, Hazrat Ali, is reported to be absconding. Authorities are actively searching for him, intensifying the ongoing investigation.



The arrest has sparked concern among local residents and raised questions about potential infiltration of extremist elements in border areas of Assam. Dhubri police have affirmed that they are committed to uncovering the full network and ensuring public safety. Further details are expected as the investigation continues.