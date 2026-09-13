Assam teacher arrested under POCSO over alleged sexual misconduct with 8 minor girls

A teacher at Eklavya Model Residential School in Dalbari under Barama Police Station in Assam’s Baksa district was arrested on Sunday, September 13 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following allegations of sexual misconduct involving eight minor girl students.

The accused, identified as Saurav Sharma, allegedly inappropriately touched the students and made obscene gestures towards them over a prolonged period, according to the complaint filed with the police. The students are reportedly aged between 13 and 14 years.

The alleged incidents took place while Sharma was teaching at the residential school, officials said.

The matter came to light after the students reportedly disclosed the alleged misconduct. Following their disclosure, Sharma was surrounded by students and others on the school premises.

Personnel from Barama Police Station subsequently reached the school and took the teacher into custody. He was brought to the police station for questioning.

The parents of the eight students later approached Barama police and lodged a formal complaint against Sharma.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and subsequently arrested the teacher in connection with the allegations.

The incident has raised concerns at the residential school. School authorities have said that appropriate action should be taken against the teacher if the allegations are established.

The case is currently under investigation, and Sharma remains in police custody.