In an unfortunate incident, a teacher allegedly brutally thrashed a student on school premises on October 20 in Assam's Bongaigaon district.

The incident took place at Monfort School in Abhayapuri of Bongaigaon district.

As per the source, the accused teacher identified as Papuli Nath Barman brutally beat up a class V student over a minor issue causing him serious injuries.

Following the incident, the student's father Zaheed Ali further lodged an FIR at Abhayapuri police station.

Speaking to the media, the victim's father said, "I have dropped my son safely to Monfort School in Abhayapuri, the teacher (Papuli) called my wife and complained about our son and ask her to report to school".

Further, after Ali left for his school to enquire about the issue, the teacher alleged that his son has been punished (kneeling down) as he was not behaving well inside the classroom, to which the victim's father acknowledged and supported the teacher.

However, after reaching home at night, things went sour as multiple marks were seen on his right-hand arm.

"We have seen blood cloth in 3-4 places of his body as he was brutally beaten and had to do medical tests and now he is afraid to go to school", the victim's father added.

Zaheed Ali spoke to the principal of the school yet no fruitful action has taken against the teacher only a mere apology hence forced to lodge an FIR with the police seeking justice for the 11-year-old student.