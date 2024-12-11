The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam apprehended Sushanta Nath, the head teacher of 1148 Azad LP School, Bagirkhola, red-handed while accepting a bribe. The incident occurred near the immersion ghat in Sribhumi.

Nath was caught immediately after he received the bribe from a complainant in exchange for facilitating the completion of Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS) work.

The operation highlights the department’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability in public service. Investigations into the matter are underway.

Earlier, the Chief Minister's anti-corruption team raided the Mangaldai Cooperative Society’s Sub-Registrar Office today, December 3.

During the operation, Paresh Kumar Sahu, the Sub-Registrar, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in exchange for registering a name with the Shubh Lakshmi Handloom Society.

Sahu was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe at the office.

He is currently under interrogation at the cooperative office, where further details of the incident are being investigated.





Also read: Assam: Sub-registrar arrested on charges of bribery at Mangaldai Cooperative Office