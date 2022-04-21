Nalbari: Allegations of irregularities have been found against the headmaster of Shimlia Balika Primary School No. 1197 under the West Nalbari education block of Nalbari district, according to the sources.

On Wednesday, 20 April, Assistant teacher Mathur Mohan Sharma of the primary school made allegations against the headmaster about his irregularities on school duty before the media reporters. Mathur Mohan Sharma, the Assistant teacher today made another controversial statement before the media reporters saying that headmaster Chandan Talukdar came to school one day after 10-12 days and signed the rest of the absent days as present in the register sheet.

He also said he has often noticed such acts of the headmaster. The assistant teacher also said that the number of students in the school is only one but that student also has not been present in the school for a long time.

Moreover, due to the extreme irresponsibility of the headmaster, the school's paved walls are in a bad shape with the stains of tobacco, gutkha picks, and liquor bottles, cow dung, etc. in the premises of the school.

Though the government has announced merger with another school after getting such an atmosphere, it hasn't come into effect till date.

However , it will be noticeable in time that what action the education department of the Assam government takes against such schools or headmasters.