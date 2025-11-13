Assam: Teacher suspended, 9 students transferred after ragging incident at Morigaon school

A teacher was suspended and nine students were transferred to different schools following a ragging incident at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Assam’s Morigaon district, officials said on Thursday.

According to Additional District Commissioner (Education) Anusuya Sarma, the district administration, in coordination with the JNV authorities, took disciplinary action against those responsible. House Master Bishwajit Chowdhury was suspended for dereliction of duty, while the school’s Vice Principal, Dhrubajyoti Sharma, was transferred to JNV Mokokchung in Nagaland.

Nine senior students allegedly involved in the assault of a junior student on November 5 have been transferred to other JNVs across Assam. The decision followed an inquiry by a committee comprising officials from the district administration, police, and JNV authorities.

The parents of the senior students have been directed to submit written undertakings stating that their children will not engage in such misconduct again.

“All teachers have been cautioned to perform their duties as House Masters responsibly to prevent any recurrence of such incidents,” said Sarma, adding that the administration maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging in educational institutions.