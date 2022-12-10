In a shocking incident, a teacher has allegedly thrashed a girl student following which tension prevailed in the area.

The incident took place in Shingimari Mohammad Ali Higher Secondary School in Rupohihat.

The teacher have been identified as Ashraful Alam. According to reports, when the student went to the teacher to inform him about the principal being absent, Ashraful beat and thrashed her following which the student fell seriously ill.

Locals and the student parents claim that the teacher was drunk and often comes to school in a drunken state. In the past too, there have been several allegations against the teacher of beating up students.

“ I went to the teacher to inform him about the principal’s absence and he thrashed me and beat me up for no reason.”, the girl student said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, the girl student’s family have demanded police demanded action against the teacher and have lodged an FIR at Rupahi police station.

Earlier, in October, 2022, a teacher brutally thrashed a student in the school premises on October 20 in Assam's Bongaigaon district.The incident took place at Monfort School in Abhayapuri of Bongaigaon district.

The accused teacher identified as Papuli Nath Barman brutally beat up a class V student over a minor issue causing him serious injuries.Following the incident, the student's father Zaheed Ali further lodged an FIR at Abhayapuri police station.