Assam: Teacher with alleged Jamaat-e-Islami links arrested in Kokrajhar

In a major crackdown on suspected jihadi activities, Golakganj police have arrested another teacher, identified as Hazrat Ali alias Hazrat Master, for his alleged links with the Bangladeshi outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.

A police team led by Golakganj police station officer-in-charge Debajit Kalita apprehended Ali from the Kazigaon area in Kokrajhar district late Saturday. According to police sources, Ali, a teacher by profession, had been under surveillance for some time over his suspicious movements and possible connections to extremist networks.

“We received credible information about Hazrat Ali’s involvement with jihadi elements, specifically the Jamaat-e-Islami of Bangladesh. Acting on the inputs, our team arrested him from his hideout in Kazigaon,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.



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The Jamaat-e-Islami, a hardline Islamist party in Bangladesh, has long been accused of promoting radical ideologies and maintaining ties with extremist groups. Investigators are now probing the extent of Ali’s links and his possible role in facilitating activities in the region.

Ali is currently in police custody and undergoing interrogation. Officials said further arrests could follow as his network of associates and co-conspirators comes under scrutiny.

The arrest has once again underlined concerns over the infiltration of extremist ideologies into sensitive border regions of Assam and the need for heightened vigilance by security agencies.