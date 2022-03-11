The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has reestablished its request for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and rejecting of the New Pension Scheme.

On Thursday, the ASPTA submitted a letter in this respect to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and named the New Pension Scheme as inconvenient to the interests of teachers and Government employees.

The letter expressed that under the aegis of the All India Primary Teachers' Federation, teachers of primary schools over the country have been restricting the new scheme ever since it was implemented in April 2005.

The letter said that the ASPTA had submitted reminders for rejecting the New Pension Scheme to previous Chief Minister Late Tarun Gogoi and Sarbananda Sonowal.

The letter pointed out that the Governments of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have declared that they are going to scrap the New Pension Scheme and reestablish the Old Pension Scheme and urged the Chief Minister to see to it that Assam moreover also takes after suit.

This move would ensure a secure future and post-retirement protection for all teachers and employees of the state.

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