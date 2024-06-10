The body of Utpal Saikia, a teacher who went missing in a boat accident, was recovered within 200 metres of the accident site on the Brahmaputra River near Kardaiguri.

The discovery was made following a rescue operation that commenced early in the morning.

Saikia was on his way to Chapri to fetch a cow when the tragic incident occurred.

The boat accident happened in the chest of the Brahmaputra River, leading to an extensive search operation by local authorities and rescue teams.

After hours of relentless effort, the rescue team located Saikia's body close to the site of the accident.

The recovery has cast a somber mood over the entire area, with a dry atmosphere prevailing as the community mourns the loss of the respected teacher.

The incident has highlighted the risks associated with travel on the Brahmaputra River, prompting calls for improved safety measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The local community, still in shock, is coming to terms with the unfortunate event