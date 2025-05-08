The untimely death of Sanjib Kumar Roy, a 41-year-old teacher from Dhubri district, while on Panchayat election duty, has triggered strong condemnation and demands for an immediate inquiry. The Sadau Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has alleged gross negligence by the district administration and medical authorities, holding them accountable for Roy's tragic demise.

Roy, who served as headmaster in-charge at Chatrasal Girls’ Middle English School and secretary of the All Assam Government NPS Employees Association, died while being rushed to West Bengal's Cooch Behar for treatment. Despite having a history of ailments, including ulcers, and informing authorities of his poor health, Roy was reportedly declared "fit" for duty by a medical board constituted by the district administration.

Tragically, his fears were forewarned. In a Facebook post prior to leaving for election duty, Roy wrote, “Mui asustha manuh bemar t bhugi asu medical board appear holu... Mui bole fit. Jadi mor kiba hoi Jay tar babe dayii thakibo Doctor Jan aru ADC (election), Dhubri,” meaning, "I am an unwell person, suffering from illness, appeared before the medical board… They said I am fit. If anything happens to me, the Doctor and ADC (election), Dhubri will be responsible."

On May 5, Roy left his home at 4 AM to join election duty, as per official orders. He fell critically ill en route and was initially admitted to a private nursing home in Dhubri. As his condition worsened, plans to transfer him to Guwahati were abandoned due to the distance, and he was instead shifted toward Cooch Behar. Tragically, he passed away during the journey.

The SAKP has accused the administration and the medical board of turning a blind eye to Roy’s medical history, branding the act as administrative apathy that cost a life. The organization has called for a high-level probe to bring those responsible to justice and to ensure that similar incidents do not recur.

The Parishad has also urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to extend all entitled relief and compensation to Roy’s bereaved family — his wife and five-year-old daughter — and to take measures to secure their future.