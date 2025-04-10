An administrative order issued by Adit Kumar Sarmah, AES-1 and Inspector of Schools, Dhubri District Circle, mandating salary deduction for teachers who failed to register attendance on the Siksha Setu app has sparked significant backlash from the teaching community.

According to the directive, all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) were instructed to deduct one day’s salary for teachers who did not log their attendance on the digital platform beginning April 9. The measure, aimed at improving digital accountability and attendance compliance, was reportedly introduced after multiple reminders to teaching staff went unheeded.

However, the order exempts teachers on approved leave, including Earned Leave, Child Care Leave (CCL), Maternity Leave, and those on B.Ed. deputation. DDOs were also asked to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report to the Inspector of Schools' office without exception.

In a swift and stern response, the Sadou Axom Sammilita Shikshak Mancha — a united teachers’ forum — condemned the order, calling it “arbitrary and devoid of due process.” Forum leaders Ranjit Borthakur (President) and Utpal Chakraborty (General Secretary) alleged that the order violates Rule No. 311 of THE RULES-1964, which requires that employees be given an opportunity to be heard before any salary deduction is enforced.

“The administration has punished teachers without prior notice, explanation, or any inquiry into possible technical issues with the Siksha Setu application,” the forum stated. It further criticized the unilateral nature of the decision, arguing that educators' rights are being overlooked in the pursuit of administrative compliance.

The forum has demanded immediate revocation of the order and warned of a democratic protest movement if the directive is not withdrawn. “We are not in favor of confrontation, but silence in the face of injustice is not an option,” the forum leaders emphasized.

The directive affects 387 teachers, and the fallout has triggered widespread discontent in the education sector. Stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation as tensions escalate between district authorities and the teaching fraternity.