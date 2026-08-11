Assam teachers to get pending salaries today; mutual transfer process to open via portal: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on August 11 announced that pending salaries of State Resource Development (SRD) teachers will be released today, while the state will also notify its teacher transfer process, including a provision for eligible teachers to seek mutual transfers through an online portal.

Pegu said around 15,000 SRD teachers are covered under the scheme, of whom more than 200 had not received their salaries due to pending issues. He said the salaries of all affected teachers would be credited today.

The announcement comes amid protests by SRD teachers over delays in the disbursement of their salaries. The Education Department has taken steps to clear the pending payments, the minister said.

In another announcement aimed at teachers across the state, Pegu said the notification for the teacher transfer process would also be issued today.

Under the new process, teachers seeking mutual transfers will be able to apply through the designated online portal. Eligible teachers will be permitted to exchange their places of posting, subject to prescribed rules, eligibility criteria and verification.

The Education Department is expected to issue detailed guidelines along with the notification, outlining the procedure for submitting applications and the conditions governing mutual transfers.

The two announcements are expected to provide relief to teachers, particularly those awaiting pending salaries and those seeking transfers to preferred locations through the mutual transfer mechanism.