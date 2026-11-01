Teachers across Assam have warned of fresh protests over long-pending demands, including the restoration of scholarship examinations, timely release of mid-day meal funds, improved school infrastructure funding and the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

The warning was issued by Ratul Goswami, president of the Primary Teachers' Association, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of an educational meeting at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district. He said the association would intensify its agitation with the support of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) if the government failed to address the demands.

Goswami called for the restoration of scholarship examinations that were conducted in previous years, arguing that the government must bring back the system. He warned that teachers would be compelled to launch an agitation if the examinations were not reintroduced.

Teachers Oppose Out-of-Pocket Spending on School Development

The association has also opposed the government's reported arrangement requiring teachers to spend their own money on school development work and seek reimbursement later.

Goswami alleged that the arrangement was placing an unfair financial burden on teachers by effectively requiring them to act as contractors for school infrastructure projects.

He demanded that the government release funds for school development in the manner followed earlier, rather than expecting teachers to finance the work from their personal savings.

The association maintains that responsibility for improving school infrastructure should be accompanied by adequate and timely financial support from the government.

Delay in Mid-Day Meal Funds Raises Concerns

Goswami also flagged delays in the release of funds for the mid-day meal scheme, saying teachers were facing difficulties in managing the associated expenses.

He claimed that pending payments had affected their ability to procure supplies, with local shopkeepers reportedly becoming reluctant to extend credit to teachers.

The association has urged the government to clear pending dues and ensure that funds are released on time to prevent further difficulties in implementing the scheme.

Demand for Old Pension Scheme and Cashless Medical Treatment

Beyond school-related issues, the Primary Teachers' Association president raised demands concerning the financial security and welfare of teachers and other government employees.

Goswami called for the early implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees currently covered under the National Pension System (NPS). He also sought a cashless medical treatment facility for teachers and other employees.

On pay-related matters, he urged the authorities to ensure that the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are implemented without discrepancies.

In another demand, Goswami said the salaries of ministers and legislators should also fall within the purview of the 8th Pay Commission instead of being determined separately.

Reiterating the association's position, he said teachers would oppose any arrangement that imposed additional financial responsibilities on them without adequate government support.

The association has warned that failure to address the demands could lead to intensified protests, with AASU's support expected to strengthen the proposed agitation.