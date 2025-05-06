In a successful anti-smuggling operation, forest officials from the Bondapara Range under Kamrup West Division seized a vehicle loaded with illegally felled teak wood and apprehended one suspect in the early hours of May 6.



According to Bhairab Chandra Sarma, In-Charge of Bondapara Range, the operation was launched late Sunday night based on specific inputs. Around 1:55 am, a Mahindra Maxx pickup truck transporting teak logs—valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh in the market—was intercepted at the Tangabari area.



The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, was taken into custody on the spot. Both the vehicle and the seized teak logs have been kept under safe custody at the Dhopguri Forest Camp.



Sarma stated that this action is part of the department’s intensified crackdown on illegal timber trade in the region. "We are committed to curbing such illegal activities. More operations will follow to ensure forest wealth is protected," he added.



The arrested individual is currently being interrogated, and further investigations are underway to trace the network behind the smuggling attempt.