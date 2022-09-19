The Assam government dispatched a four-member team to Tamil Nadu on September 19 to examine the health of Assam-origin elephant Joymala at the Srivilliputhur temple near Madurai, where she has been kept captive.



Even as the custody battle over Joymala, known as Jeyamalyatha in Tamil Nadu, has heated up between the two states, the Tamil Nadu government has facilitated the process for the team from Assam to visit the temple where the elephant is still held captive.



“Our team has experts who will examine under what conditions Joymala has been kept,” MK Yadava, PCCF, Assam, told media on September 18.



Two members of the team, SP Morigaon Aparna Natarajan and noted veterinarian KK Sarma hurried to Madurai on September 18.

Both of them had travelled to Tamil Nadu on September 3, but the officials had refused them permission to enter the temple.



Hridesh Mishra, additional PCCF, Assam, and Rupjyoti Kakati, district veterinary officer, Tinsukia, are already camped in Tamil Nadu.



On September 16, the Gauhati High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to allow the Assam delegation to visit Joymala. The high court also ordered the Tamil Nadu government to provide appropriate protection for the Assam team when it travelled to Joymala's home to assess her health and well-being.