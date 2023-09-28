Assam: Team India arrives in Guwahati for ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches
Guwahati is set to host four warm-up matches as a prelude to the highly anticipated tournament, with the first match scheduled for September 29, featuring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
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Assam: Team India arrives in Guwahati for ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches
In anticipation of the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches Team India arrives in Guwahati. Guwahati is set to host four warm-up matches as a prelude to the highly anticipated tournament, with the first match scheduled for September 29, featuring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Guwahati is abuzz with cricket fever as had welcomes Bangladesh, England and Afghanistan, all of whom are set to participate in warm-up fixtures on its turf.
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