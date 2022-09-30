A team from Assam have brought laurels to the state as well as the Tinsukia district by performing brilliantly and securing the second position in the medals tally at the recently concluded 11th National Vovinam championship.

Notably, the 11th National Vovinam Martial Art was held under the aegis of the Vovinam Association of India.

The Championship 2022 was held from September 22 to September 25 at KD Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow in which a large number of players from several states participated and displayed their talent.

Ten players who participated in the 11th National Vovinam Martial Arts Championship 2022 under the leadership of coach Manoj Sah from the Tinsukia district, performed brilliantly and were successful in bagging gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

Medal winners include- Vinayak Tasildar and Sugandhi Kashyap won gold medals, Gungun Yadav, Namkrita Dutta, Prabhakar Das, Arifa Khatoon, Him Him Rodali got silver medals, Krishan Sah, Priyanshu Pandey and Ayush Tiwari won the bronze medals.

On the return back to Tinsukia in Assam, the team was welcomed with a Bihu dance and were felicitated at the Tinsukia Railway Station.