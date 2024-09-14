The Assam government has entered into a collaboration with Dassault Aviation to develop trained manpower in the aerospace sector.

The partnership aims to enhance skill development and create job opportunities for the youth in the region. 300 engineering graduates in Robotics, Aerospace, Defence, AI and related fields will benefit from the initiative.

Dassault Systems India Pvt Ltd. will invest Rs 200 crore, along with external monitoring, advisory and implementation support. Meanwhile, the Assam government will invest Rs 40 crore.

The Center of Excellence will be set up in Assam Engineering College.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the initiative, stating that it will focus on providing specialised training in aerospace technologies. The programme is expected to benefit students and professionals by equipping them with the necessary skills to excel in the industry.

Dassault Aviation, a leading aerospace company, will play a key role in the training process by sharing its expertise and resources.

The collaboration is seen as a significant step towards boosting the aerospace sector in Assam and contributing to the overall development of the state.

Meanwhile, the Assam cabinet also decided to amend the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the withdrawal of petty and minor cases in subordinate courts to allow time for serious offences and decongest jails by releasing undertrial prisoners.

This will lead to the withdrawal of 81,000 petty and minor cases till March 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a media briefing after the cabinet meeting.