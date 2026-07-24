Assam teen dies after drowning in Gadadhar River in Dhubri

A 17-year-old girl drowned in the Gadadhar River at Mela Ghat in Assam's Dhubri town on Friday morning, July 24.

The deceased was identified as Aksara Gowala, a Higher Secondary first-year student of Sishupathsala Higher Secondary School and daughter of local businessman Ramchandra Gowala.

According to her family, the incident took place around 10 am when Aksara had gone near the river, which flows beside their residence in Ward No. 1. She reportedly slipped and fell into the water.

After learning about the incident, handcart pullers employed by her father rushed to the spot and entered the river in an attempt to locate her.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) later joined the search operation. Despite efforts by local residents and the rescue team, Aksara could not be saved. Her body was recovered from the river at around 11.20 am.

The incident has left the family, friends and local residents in mourning. Police and other authorities have initiated the necessary formalities following the recovery of the body.