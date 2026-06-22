Assam teen feared drowned after jumping into Kapili River in Dharamtul; SDRF continues search operation

A tragic incident has sent shockwaves across Dharamtul in Assam's Morigaon district after a teenage girl allegedly jumped into the Kapili River on June 22.

Rescue teams and police have launched an intensive search operation, but the girl remained untraced till the filing of this report.

The teenager has been identified as Maya Das, a resident of Bhalukaguri village under Dharamtul. According to eyewitnesses, a group of local fishermen saw the girl jump into the river and immediately informed nearby residents and authorities.

Soon after receiving the information, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), accompanied by Dharamtul Police, rushed to the spot and began a search operation in the river. The rescue mission continued late into the day as officials attempted to trace the missing girl.

The exact reason behind the incident remains unclear. Sources said Maya had appeared in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination this year but was unable to clear it. She had subsequently appeared in the compartmental examination in an effort to improve her academic record.

Preliminary reports also suggest that Maya had a disagreement with her boyfriend shortly before the incident. However, investigators have not yet established whether the alleged argument or concerns related to her academic performance played any role in her decision.

Family members and local residents gathered near the riverbank as the search operation continued, hoping for positive news. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the locality, with many expressing shock over the tragic turn of events.

Police officials said an inquiry has been initiated and all possible angles are being examined. They added that the circumstances leading to the incident would become clearer after the completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, SDRF personnel, assisted by local authorities, continue their efforts to locate the teenager in the Kapili River.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over mental health challenges among adolescents and the need for timely emotional support and counselling for young people facing academic and personal pressures.