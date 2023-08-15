In a tragic turn of events, a teenage girl lost her life after falling into the water on August 15.

The deceased identified as Neelima Ahmed of Salosuti village drowned while taking a bath in the water along with a friend.

The incident has covered the neighbourhood in a gloomy mist.

A tragic occurrence occurred earlier on July 28 in Tezpur, Assam, where a two-year-old boy drowned after slipping into the lake.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.