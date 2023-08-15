Assam: Teen girl dies after falling into water in Guwahati's Kamrup
The deceased identified as Neelima Ahmed of Salosuti village drowned while taking a bath in the water along with a friend.
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In a tragic turn of events, a teenage girl lost her life after falling into the water on August 15.
The deceased identified as Neelima Ahmed of Salosuti village drowned while taking a bath in the water along with a friend.
The incident has covered the neighbourhood in a gloomy mist.
A tragic occurrence occurred earlier on July 28 in Tezpur, Assam, where a two-year-old boy drowned after slipping into the lake.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
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