A student from Assam, Chaitanyamoi Chetia, has won the bronze medal in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition - 2023. Chetia, a class 9 student of St Joseph’s High School, Moranhat in Charaideo district, wrote on the topic 'Does age matter?'

The competition witnessed a record-breaking 34,924 entries. The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, has been engaging young people since 1883.

Chetia, 14, has a passion for writing from the age of eight and has won several awards in international essay writing competitions. In addition to his writing achievements, Chetia is also known for his storytelling skills on various platforms.

Furthermore, in 2021, he received a consolation prize from the Ministry of Education, Malaysia, in the ASiS International Essay Writing Competition for his outstanding piece on the theme "Conserving our Precious Birdlife – Hornbills: A Global Perspective.

Apart from his achievements in essay writing, Chaitanyamoi also showcases his storytelling skills on platforms such as storyhouse.org, Reflections.live, and Voice-of-Views-Takhte.in.