A tragic incident unfolded in Bamunimaidam, near the Kushal Nagar crematorium, where a 15-year-old girl took her own life. The teenager, a class 9 student, was identified as the daughter of Biren Singh.

The incident took place at the girl's residence when her parents were away at work. Upon returning home, they found their daughter had taken the extreme step of committing suicide.

The Chandmari police were promptly called to the scene and have since launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to initial reports, the girl’s mother disclosed that the suicide was related to issues of love, indicating that the teenager may have been experiencing emotional distress.

As the investigation continues, the local community is left in shock and mourning, grappling with the sudden loss of such a young life.

The authorities urge anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.