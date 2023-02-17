In a shocking incident, a teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons at Runikhata village near Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district. The three accused also made a video of sexually assaulting the girl and posted it on social media.

The three persons have been identified as Dantal Narzary, Sumaron Basumatary Gastho and Amte Norrgasy of No.4 Odalguri Village in Chirang district.

According to police reports the three culprits gang-raped the girl while returning from picnic spots with friends on January 1, 2023. An FIR has been lodged against the culprits at Shantipur police station.

Meanwhile, Bodo student body organization and the family members of the victim have demanded strict action against the culprits and said that police must initiate an action and nab them as soon as possible.

Earlier on February 6, Two people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl who was found unconscious in Dibrugarh.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra told reporters that the two accused have been identified as Bhaijan Ali and Safar Ali.

"Two people were arrested in Dibrugarh for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl. The accused have been identified as Bhaijan Ali and Safar Ali. The minor girl was found unconscious near the Athabari tea garden," he said.

The SP also said that the accused will be prosecuted under Section 376 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

Earlier on January 26, on the eve of Republic Day, a girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of unidentified men in Assam’s capital, Guwahati on January 26, night.

As per sources, the victim was allegedly abducted from Goreswar in Kamrup district, drugged and gang-raped.

After committing the heinous crime, the miscreants dumped her at Indira nagar in Guwahati’s Basistha area.

However, the girl was spotted by locals who later informed the authorities and rescued the girl. Currently, the victim was undergoing medical treatment.