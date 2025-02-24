A teenage girl lost her life in a wild elephant attack the early hours of February 24 in the Dumruguri area of Mainaguri village under the jurisdiction of Kachugaon Forest Division, Assam.



The deceased, identified as Phungja Musahari, was a student and the daughter of Swapan Musahari. According to local sources, she was fatally attacked by the elephant, leading to her death on the spot.

This is the second fatal elephant attack in the region this month. On the 13th of this month, an elderly woman, Satyabati Basumatary, lost her life in a similar attack in Bonagaon village.

Residents have raised concerns over the increasing incidents of human-elephant conflict in the area. They have alleged that despite the growing menace, no concrete steps have been taken to enhance security measures in and around Raimona National Park, from where elephants frequently venture out in search of food.

Local communities continue to demand effective intervention to curb such tragedies and ensure the safety of villagers living in elephant-prone zones.