A 14-year-old girl in Sonapur has been the victim of a prolonged and brutal gang rape, allegedly perpetrated by four men.

The crime came to light after the girl’s family noticed her pregnancy and questioned her about her condition. The victim then disclosed the repeated assaults and threats she had endured, which she had kept silent due to fear and shame.

Following the filing of a complaint by the family, Sonapur police promptly apprehended four suspects identified as Bikash Karmakar (19), Bishnu Kariya (19), Ravi Karmakar (20), and Ranjan Karmakar (19). Authorities are investigating the possibility of additional individuals being involved in the crime.

The Sonapur police have launched an investigation into the incident and are committed to bringing all those responsible to justice.





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