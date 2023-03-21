A teenager who had been kidnapped by human traffickers has been rescued by the Bongaigaon police. The teenager who hails from Goalpara district, had been taken by Ankit Kumar, a man from Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar, who had kidnapped the teenager, was arrested by the Bongaigaon police. According to sources, the teenager had developed a relationship with Kumar through social media.

The teenager had recently appeared for the high school exams and was looking forward to a bright future. However, the kidnapping had put all their plans on hold.

The police have taken both the teenager and Kumar to the Bongaigaon Sadar police station for questioning. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping.

Human trafficking is a serious issue that affects millions of people worldwide, and it is heartening to see the Bongaigaon police taking swift action to rescue the teenager.