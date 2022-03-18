Guwahati police busted a teer racket in the city and detained two people in connection with it.

Bijoy Deb (40), a Bengali Basti resident, and Bipul Dey, a Bengali Basti resident, were arrested (32). Both of them live at Natun Bazaar.

Police officers recovered Teer tickets, an incriminating register, and Rs 25,280 cash in their possession during the search.

In addition, the cops took three cellphones from the defendant.

Legal action has been taken and that more inquiry is underway.