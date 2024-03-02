In a remarkable decision, the Additional and Sessions Judge of the Dhubri Court condemned ten individuals to rigorous imprisonment until natural death, fined them Rs 8,000 each, in two different sections and ordered them to serve extra three years of ordinary imprisonment.



In the village of Bahir Salmara Part-Vll on 2006, under the Bondihana police out post of South Salmara Mankachar district, Moinul Hoque was brutally murdered by stabbing with sharp weapons (dagger) and wooden sticks. The ghastly incident unfolded when Hoque, a resident of village Bondihana, became a victim of a land-centered clash.



The perpetrators, identified as Abdul Hai Mondal, Baten Ali, Natub Ali Mondal, Motior Rahman, Afzal Hoque, Aizal Hoque, Hasen Ali, Moynal Hoque, Mazid Ali and Moksed Ali, who ruthlessly took Moinul Hoque's life brutally killing Hoque, by stabbing to death and injuring other two Shahjahan Ali and Joynal Hoque who was grievously injured during the clash.



The Additional Public Prosecutor of the Court, Dinesh Choudhury stated that, the horrific occurrence came to light after the informant and injured Shahjahan Ali uncle of Moinul Hoque lodged an First Information Report (FIR) at Bondihana police out post, under section 147/148/149/302/307/325/326/447 of Indian Penal Code Act., which was later registered in Fakirganj police station, following case number 243/2006.



On March 2, 2024, the wheels of justice turned decisively as Additional and Sessions Judge, Syed Burhanur Rahman, presided over Sessions Case No. 38/2009 at the Dhubri district court and found the ten accused guilty after hearing eleven witnesses and convicted Abdul Hai Mondal, Baten Ali, Natub Ali Mondal, Motior Rahman, Afzal Hoque, Aizal Hoque, Hasen Ali, Moynal Hoque, Mazid Ali and Moksed Ali to life imprisonment until natural death under section 302 of IPC Act., and Rs. 5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand) each including three years imprisonment under section 326 of IPC Act., and to pay fine of Rs. 3,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand) each in default.



The judgment was met with a sense of relief and satisfaction by the family of the murdered victim, who had waited for justice for nearly a decade. The successful culmination of legal proceedings signifies not only a significant achievement in delivering justice but also a deterrent message against acts of violence and criminality in the region.

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