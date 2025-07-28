Assam: Tense situation erupts in Silchar's Joypur village after suspected animal remains found near riverbank

A tense atmosphere prevailed in Shivsthan village on the second Monday of the holy Shravan month, after the discovery of suspected animal remains reportedly including a hide and internal organs abandoned in a plastic bag along the village riverbank.

According to local sources, the incident came to light early in the morning when villagers received an anonymous phone call informing them about the disturbing discovery near the sacred site. The news immediately sparked anger, concern, and fear among residents, given the day’s religious significance.

On being informed, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypur Police Station could not respond immediately due to an ongoing meeting. However, Sub-Inspector Jayanta Narah reached the spot with a police team to take stock of the situation and ensure public order.



Speaking to India Today, SI Jayanta Narah said, “The suspected skin or meat was buried before we arrived at the scene. The situation is under control, and we have asked civic organizations to report any suspicious incidents. We are closely monitoring the situation, although we cannot confirm whether it is cow meat or something else.”

Members of the Bajrang Dal, who also arrived at the scene, took the initiative to bury the animal remains, urging the community to maintain calm and not fall prey to provocation.

In view of the sensitive nature of the incident, Bajrang Dal volunteers are maintaining strict vigilance in the area to deter any potential anti-social activities. Local residents have lauded the quick coordination between vigilant citizens, community leaders, and police, which ensured that the situation remained under control.

While the immediate threat to peace was averted, local organizations have urged the administration to take strong and timely action against those responsible, warning that repeated attacks on religious sentiments could have far-reaching consequences.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the ongoing investigation.