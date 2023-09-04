A tense situation unfolded once again in Silsako as evicted residents took to the streets, protesting with flames in their hands.

The evicted locals voiced their concerns and frustrations. One protester said, "Don't we have the right to live? They took our land and our homes. Why is this being done to us? This is not acceptable, and it will have dire consequences. You cannot bully us. We are Assamese people, and we demand justice."

The eviction issue has stirred deep emotions among the affected residents, leading to public outrage. Another protester decried the treatment they received from the authorities, stating, "The way the police treated us and our women speaks volumes about the nature of this government. We have protested before, and yet the government has not changed its stance. This dictatorial style of rule will not persist for long; it will come to an end."