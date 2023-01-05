Tensions erupted over border dispute between the Assam Meghalaya border in Bhalukmari village under the Boko revenue circle on January 5.

According to reports, few leaders from Meghalaya had organized a meeting in a private school premises in Bhalukmari village in Assam. When the village headmen resisted them from conducting such meetings, they claimed that that it was their land and tried to attack the villagers from Assam.

"Some Meghalaya supporters along with few leaders from Meghalaya had organized a meeting in one of our village's private school premises. When we came to know about the meeting, few of us including the village president requested them to stop the meeting and warned them not to organize any meeting related with Meghalaya in Assam's land.", said Village Headman Sanjit Rabha.

"But, the Meghalayan people started arguments and claimed it was their land and tried to attack us. So we left the area immediately and ran from the area and took shelter in a safer place",added village Headman Sanjit Rabha.

"People of Meghalaya are trying to establish a school in Assam's Bhalukmari village, which will be run by the Meghalayan government. So, we went there to stop them and then the incidents happened.", said the village president, Ruhini Kumar Rabha

Soon after the incident, a team of Assam Police led by Boko Police Station Officer In-Charge Phanindra Chandra Nath and Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi went to the village and discussed the matter with the people from both the state.

"Due to some misunderstanding the unwanted situations happened. But now the situation is under control and we discussed the matter thoroughly to make the place peaceful.", Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi said.