In a shocking incident in Mangaldoi, staff members of the electricity department were brutally attacked while performing their duties. The assault occurred in Chhoti Therabari Mollahpara under the jurisdiction of Mangaldoi Police Station.

The victims include Rahul Deka, an Assistant Engineer with the Mangaldoi electricity division, Arjun Pandit, an Assistant, and Robin Das, an employee of the department.

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The situation escalated dramatically as a crowd of around 200 people gathered and launched a violent attack on the electricity staff. The attack unfolded despite the presence of law enforcement officers who were stationed at the scene.

The authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and have released visual evidence from the scene to aid in their inquiry.