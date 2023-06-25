A peaceful protest held in Sivasagar town took a tumultuous turn as allegations of police brutality surfaced during clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement. The protest, organized by The Upper Assam Constituency Suraksha Samiti, drew participation from over two hundred individuals representing various party organizations from different parts of Sivasagar.

The demonstration aimed to voice concerns over the proposed draft for the delimitation of the constituency and was set to culminate in the symbolic burning of the draft copy at Dolmukh Chariali in the city. As news of the protest reached the Sivasagar police, a significant security presence was deployed, comprising hundreds of officers.

Initially, the protest proceeded peacefully, but tensions escalated when the police intervened to prevent the burning of the draft copy. An altercation ensued between the police and the protesters, with reports emerging of male officers allegedly using physical force against the women demonstrators.

The Committee, spearheading the protest, has issued a warning that if the proposed draft is not scrapped, demonstrations will spread across Assam. Committee leaders argue that the current government, under the guise of protecting the interests of Bengali Muslims and non-Assamese communities, has infringed upon the rights of indigenous Assamese populations. They claim that the government, with the assistance of anti-Assam elements, aims to establish autocratic rule by marginalizing Assamese Muslims from Assamese society. As a result, the Assamese community has vehemently expressed its refusal to accept the proposed redetermination of the constituency under any circumstances.