More than 200 students from various schools and colleges staged a protest over the closure of roads at Gerukabari under Manikpur revenue circle in Bongaigaon district. The road blockade was a result of a dispute between two factions, leading to the closure of the main road in the area.

The closure of the road caused inconvenience to commuters, including students and patients, who were left stranded for hours. The blockade also affected the movement of vehicles plying on the route.

To control the situation, Vinay Malakar, the officer-in-charge of Gerukabari Patrol Police Station, and Lat Mandal of Manikpur revenue circle, Akhil Kumar Rai, arrived at the spot. They tried to pacify the protesters and urged them to clear the road.

After hours of negotiation, the authorities finally managed to persuade the protesters to clear the blockade, and the road was reopened for vehicular movement.