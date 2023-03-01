Tension continued to prevail at Baghpat in Juria under the Nagaon district after evicted people objected to the forest officials setting up a forest camp inside a Lower Primary school.

Meanwhile, security officials and paramilitary forces reached the spot to disperse the crowd.

However, a scuffle took place between the security officials and the evicted people who demanded authorities provide them with a proper settlement. Unable to control the situation security officials were compelled to resort to the lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

As per reports, the LP school at Baghtap was the only building left to be razed down but the forest officials allegedly set up a forest camp inside the school.

Also Read: Eviction drive at Guwahati’s Silsako only for better environment, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Recent eviction drives in Assam

February 27- Guwahati

The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) carried out an eviction drive in Silsako Beel, near the Chanchal area of VIP road, where around 250 houses have been illegally constructed. The move is part of the GMDA's efforts to make Guwahati city flood-free. There are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas are under the control of encroachers.

January 10 - Lakhimpur

A massive eviction drive was conducted to demolish 500 hectares of forest land in the Pabho reserve forest in the district. Heavy security was in place for the drive, in which excavators and tractors were used to clear the illegal establishments.

December 26 - Barpeta

An excavation drive was conducted in the presence of security deployment at the Baghbar Satra Kanara area, where over 400 bighas of government land were encroached upon by some people.