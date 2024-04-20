A festive atmosphere in Mangaldoi quickly descended into chaos as an event featuring popular musician Zubeen Garg took a dramatic turn, leaving attendees and police at odds.

Reports emerging from the central Rongali Bihu ceremony held at Bhebarghat depict a scene of escalating tensions, as what was meant to be a lively occasion spiraled into a confrontation between event-goers and security forces.

Emotions ran high as disagreements among attendees intensified, overshadowing the celebratory mood of the occasion. The clash between the audience and security personnel cast a shadow over the festivities, transforming the atmosphere into one of intense turmoil.

In a bid to restore order amidst the mounting chaos, police resorted to lathi charges to control the escalating unrest. However, their efforts seemed to further exacerbate the situation as attendees retaliated by hurling stones at the police, intensifying the already volatile scenario.

Amidst the chaos, one individual bore the brunt of the police action, sustaining injuries during the lathi charge. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced in maintaining public order during large-scale events, leaving both authorities and event organizers grappling with the aftermath of the tumultuous gathering.