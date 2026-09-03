Assam: Tensions mount over SMC formation at Dhubri Girls’ PM SHRI School; complaints filed against principal

Tensions have escalated at the PM SHRI Government Higher Secondary Girls School under Gauripur Education Block and Dhubri Town 1 Cluster over the formation of a new School Management Committee (SMC).

The school, located in Ward No. 1 under the Dhubri Municipal Board, has reportedly witnessed repeated disruptions in the process of forming the management committee. The official SMC meeting has been postponed on three consecutive occasions, allegedly without informing the elected member representing the local authority.

The repeated delays have reportedly angered parents, guardians and local residents, who have raised questions over the role of the school’s Academic In-Charge Principal, Biswanath Roy, in the process.

The issue escalated after Umesh Kumar Roy, Ward Commissioner of Ward No. 1 under the Dhubri Municipal Board, submitted a written complaint to the District Commissioner, Dhubri.

The complaint reportedly raises allegations of administrative irregularities, alleged fund embezzlement and concerns regarding the handling of the SMC formation process by the Academic I/c Principal.

Local residents and parents have demanded immediate intervention by the district administration, alleging that the continuing dispute and administrative deadlock could affect the functioning of the institution and its academic environment.

Authorities are expected to examine the allegations and circumstances surrounding the repeated postponement of the SMC meeting.