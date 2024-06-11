A war of words has erupted between Bodo Territorial Council Executive Member (EM) Arup Kumar Dey and the All BTC Minority Students' Union (ABMSU) following a land dispute clash that occurred on June 7.

The ABMSU has accused Arup Kumar Dey of instigating the violence, alleging that he encouraged certain individuals to attack. "All proof is in hand, so we demand an inquiry into the matter," an ABMSU Centre General Secretary Joydul Islam stated in a Press Conference on Tuesday.

The organization further criticized Dey's inflammatory statements, suggesting his intent to incite Hindu-Muslim tensions in the area. Dey had claimed that Bangladeshi immigrants attacked Hindu residents, a statement ABMSU described as highly disgraceful and harmful.

In response to the incident and subsequent accusations, an FIR has been registered at Fakiragram Police Station against BTC EM Arup Kumar Dey. The situation remains tense as the community awaits further investigation.

Authorities are urged to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry to prevent further escalation and ensure justice is served.

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