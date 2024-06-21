The 134 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological, Assam, celebrated the Platinum Jubilee Year of the Territorial Army (1949-2024) by organizing a Mass Plantation Drive at the Missamari Military Station in Sonitpur. This event, held on the eve of International Yoga Day, underscores the Territorial Army's commitment to environmental conservation and community engagement.

The 134 Ecological Task Force (ETF), established in 2007, has been pivotal in combating deforestation and restoring ecological balance in Assam's Sonitpur and Biswanath districts. As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the 134 ETF conducted a large-scale plantation drive, planting fruit-bearing and shade-giving trees within the military station.

This initiative saw enthusiastic participation from military personnel and their families, who collectively worked to enhance the green cover of their surroundings. The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of protecting ecosystems and emphasized that successful ecological missions rely on the active involvement of every community member.

The Mass Plantation Drive is one of several events planned throughout the Platinum Jubilee Year to promote environmental awareness and sustainability. The 134 ETF remains steadfast in its mission of ecological restoration, reflecting the Territorial Army's dedication to national service and environmental stewardship.