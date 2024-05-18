The 134 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological, Assam, also known as the 134 Ecological Task Force (ETF), has launched its Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a large-scale plantation drive. Marking 75 years of the Territorial Army (1949-2024), the event took place on National Endangered Species Day in the villages of Gamani, Satai, and Garobasti in Sonitpur district.

The 134 ETF, established in 2007, has been pivotal in combating deforestation and promoting ecological restoration in the Sonitpur and Biswanath districts. In line with its mission, the battalion organized a mass plantation drive, planting 5,000 fruit-bearing and shade-giving trees in local communities and schools. The initiative aimed to enhance the region's green cover and involved enthusiastic participation from villagers and school children.

During the event, ETF personnel interacted with community members and students, stressing the importance of ecosystem protection and the preservation of endangered species. They highlighted that successful ecological missions require active community involvement.

The mass plantation drive is the first in a series of events planned for the Platinum Jubilee Year, aimed at fostering environmental awareness and sustainability. The 134 ETF's commitment to ecological restoration and community engagement reflects the Territorial Army's broader dedication to national service and environmental stewardship.