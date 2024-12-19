In a coordinated operation led by the Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF), with support from the Kerala and West Bengal Police, a significant terror module linked to a global terrorist organization has been dismantled.

Eight individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, were arrested in the operation named "Operation Praghat."

The operation followed a prolonged investigation into intelligence inputs about anti-national activities guided by Md. Farhan Israk, an associate of Jasimuddin Rahmani, chief of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

Md. Sad Radi, alias Md. Shab Seikh, a Bangladeshi national, was reportedly sent to India in November 2024 to spread extremist ideologies and establish sleeper cells. Before moving to Kerala, Sad Radi visited Assam and West Bengal to recruit like-minded individuals.

Under the supervision of STF Chief Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, Operation Praghat culminated in a series of synchronized search-and-seizure operations conducted on December 17-18, 2024.

The following individuals were arrested:

Md. Sad Radi, a Bangladeshi national, in Kerala without valid travel documents; Minarul Sheikh and Md. Abbas Ali in Murshidabad, West Bengal; Nur Islam Mandal, Abdul Karim Mandal, Mojibar Rahman, and Hamidul Islam in Kokrajhar, Assam; and Enamul Hoque in Dhubri, Assam.



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The operation yielded incriminating materials, including mobile phones with suspicious apps, propaganda material, Bangladeshi-issued identity documents, and pen drives containing critical evidence.

Preliminary investigations reveal the module aimed to establish sleeper cells across Assam and West Bengal for subversive activities.

These units intended to exploit local vulnerabilities and religious sentiments for disruptive actions.

Among those arrested, Nur Islam Mandal, previously arrested in 2015 for anti-national activities, played a central role in recruitment efforts. Meetings in Murshidabad and Falakata, West Bengal, included discussions on targeting Hindu organizations and planning the assassinations of religious leaders to incite unrest.

The module's activities extended to procuring arms and ammunition, underscoring its intention to wage war against the Indian state. Evidence points to efforts to destabilize national security and sovereignty by strengthening extremist groups' capabilities.

The STF continues to investigate the module's network, aiming to uncover additional links and collaborators. The highest echelons of Assam Police are monitoring the probe to ensure a thorough dismantling of this terror nexus.

Operation Praghat underscores the commitment of Indian law enforcement agencies to safeguard national security and maintain communal harmony.