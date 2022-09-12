Amid another crack down on Jihadis in state, two person have been arrested in Assam for allegedly having links with Ansarullah Bangla.

The arrested persons have been identified as Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam, who were nabbed by Morigaon police, while the other one, Ikramul, is an Imam and was arrested in Nagaon.

Earlier, one Madrassa was demolished in Morigaon district after suspected terror links with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

So far, a total of 15 Jihadis have been arrested from different parts of Assam.

Earlier on August 2, a man suspected of having links with Jihadi elements turned himself in to police in Lower Assam’s Barpeta district.

This comes amid the state police force’s relentless crackdown on terror elements after a Madrassa teacher in Morigaon district was nabbed for alleged links to terror groups operating mainly out of Bangladesh.