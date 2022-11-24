More than 300 teachers on November 24 protested in front of the office Block Education Officer in Gohpur after two of their colleagues were killed in a road accident on November 23.

According to reports, two TET teachers Debajit Kakati and Debajit Sharma were killed in a road accident at Solengi in Gohpur. The incident happened on National Highway 15 on November 23.

The two teachers were working as BRP and CRCC respectively. They were travelling in a motorcycle after performing office work in the evening.

Angry teachers have now protested questioning the safety of teachers. They said that this is absolute mental harassment against the teachers. Teachers are made to work on festivals and office-related issues even after their duty hours are hours.

The teachers blocked the gate of Chaiduar Block Education Officer and protested in front of his office.

“We are made to work even after our duty hours are over. This is complete harassment. This should stop,” said a teacher while protesting.

“We lost two of our colleagues yesterday and this is very unfortunate. Excessive work pressure is the main reason behind the incident. We don’t have a headmaster in our school and we are given the work of the headmaster which is not our responsibility. Administration and the Government should look into the matter and bring a solution as soon as possible.” said another teacher.

“We never reach home on time because we are made to work in the name of office and festivals. We have a family to tend to and look after. This is mental harassment towards the teachers.” said another protesting teacher.