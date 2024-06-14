Superintendent of a Textile Industries Rabul Saikia was arrested in Assam's Morigaon Handicrafts following allegations of misconduct towards a female employee of his office.

District Commissioner Debasish Sharma was notified of the prolonged mental harassment faced by the employee.

The arrest comes after the woman filed a complaint experiencing indecent gestures from Saikia, leading to her mistreatment.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that Saikia used to harass her in the guise of helping her.

Acting on the complaint, Saikia was arrested under the orders of the District Commissioner.

The investigation into the matter has been initiated, with the Morigaon Police taking charge of the case.