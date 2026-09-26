Assam: Tezpur police arrest woman in connection with Sivasagar man's death

Tezpur Police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a young man from Sivasagar whose body was recovered from a rented accommodation in Usha Nagar on September 20.

The deceased has been identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of Sivasagar. His body was found under unexplained circumstances at the rented house, following which police launched an investigation.

The arrested woman has been identified as Anushree Bora, daughter of businessman Ranjan Bora and Rubita Bora of Patiyachuburi in Tezpur. According to information available in the case, Bora had come to Tezpur from Sivasagar and was working at a hotel in the town.

Amritpal, who had previously worked as a chef at a hotel outside Assam, was reportedly in a relationship with Bora.

According to a complaint lodged by Amritpal's family, the relationship had allegedly led to disagreements and pressure between the two. The family has alleged that Bora had pressured Amritpal to distance himself from his family.

The family has also claimed that Amritpal had previously spoken to them about difficulties he was facing.

After his body was recovered, the family approached Kachari Gaon Police Station in Tezpur and lodged a complaint alleging that Amritpal's death was a planned murder. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Bora and questioned her in connection with the case.

She was subsequently produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to Amritpal's death and are expected to examine the relationship between the two, their movements before the incident and other evidence related to the recovery of the body.

Amritpal's family has maintained that he did not die by suicide and has sought a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

There are also allegations concerning Bora's previous relationships with three youths from Punjab. These allegations have not been independently established and are part of the claims being made in connection with the case.

The investigation is ongoing.