Tezpur gears up to host this year’s state-level central program commemorating the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21. In preparation for the event, a preparatory meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Sonitpur District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur, on Saturday.

During the meeting, Mishra instructed all attendees to meticulously plan and make necessary arrangements to ensure the successful celebration of the day. He emphasized the importance of organizing the event in a befitting manner. Various aspects were discussed, including the identification and preparation of a suitable venue, training of trainers, and ensuring the participation of students, athletes, yoga practitioners, leading citizens, and the general public.

District Development Commissioner Gaya Prasad Agarwal, CEO Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, along with additional district commissioners, the Circle Officer of Tezpur Revenue Circle, all assistant commissioners, the Joint Director of Health Services, the Inspector of Schools, the District Sports Officer, and representatives from the Tezpur District Sports Association, as well as other officials from concerned departments of the district administration, were present at the meeting.