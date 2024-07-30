Tezpur University (TU) and Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance research, academic exchanges, and capacity-building efforts. The agreement, formalized on Tuesday, marks a new chapter in the pursuit of excellence in healthcare education and research.

TU, a prominent central university, and the state-run SSUHS will jointly focus on innovative research projects, academic collaboration, and enhancing institutional capabilities. The MoU, which will be in effect for an initial period of three years, provides an opportunity for both institutions to address pressing health issues and elevate the standards of education in the medical field.

TU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shambhu Nath Singh emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, "This MoU represents a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing healthcare education and research." He expressed optimism about leveraging the combined expertise of both universities to tackle critical health challenges and improve educational outcomes.

On his part, SSUHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dhruba Jyoti Borah highlighted the excitement surrounding the collaboration. "We are excited about this partnership with Tezpur University, which opens new avenues for research and academic excellence," he said. Professor Borah added that the partnership aims to contribute to cutting-edge research, addressing current challenges, and generating new insights in the field of healthcare.