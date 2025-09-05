Assam: Tezpur University signs MoU with Russia’s Far Eastern Federal University

Tezpur University has entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) to strengthen research collaboration and academic exchange.

The agreement was signed on September 4 during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

FEFU, established in 1899, is one of Russia’s leading universities, offering programs across medicine, engineering, humanities, and natural sciences.

The partnership aims to develop joint dual-degree programs in construction and civil engineering and to collaborate on research in construction, civil engineering, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

The MoU also includes student and faculty exchanges, field trips, joint conferences, research projects, and cultural programs.

Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh said the collaboration would give students exposure to diverse educational and research environments, enhancing their ability to address global challenges. (With inputs from PTI)